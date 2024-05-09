Sign up
Previous
130 / 365
Long nosed Bandicoot
Found him just sitting on a rock
9th May 2024
9th May 24
4
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5023
photos
121
followers
114
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th February 2024 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
bandicoot
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful statue and its surroundings
May 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
At least he doesn't need feeding! Little cutie
May 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
May 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww how cute!
May 9th, 2024
