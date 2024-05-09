Previous
Long nosed Bandicoot by kjarn
Long nosed Bandicoot

Found him just sitting on a rock
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful statue and its surroundings
May 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
At least he doesn't need feeding! Little cutie
May 9th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
May 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww how cute!
May 9th, 2024  
