Flower 2 by kjarn
Flower 2

Being pretty much isolated I thought I'd dig out my archived flower shots and do my own version of 30 shots of the same thing.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Mickey Anderson ace
Such a pretty color!!! I snuck out to 3 parks today. Not crowded so felt safe!
April 4th, 2020  
Mallory ace
This is SO pretty!
April 4th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
@brillomick thanks for the fav Mickey
April 4th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Very pretty
April 4th, 2020  
