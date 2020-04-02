Sign up
185 / 365
Flower 2
Being pretty much isolated I thought I'd dig out my archived flower shots and do my own version of 30 shots of the same thing.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3529
photos
94
followers
92
following
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
5th February 2020 4:27pm
flower
,
pink
,
30-shots2020
Mickey Anderson
ace
Such a pretty color!!! I snuck out to 3 parks today. Not crowded so felt safe!
April 4th, 2020
Mallory
ace
This is SO pretty!
April 4th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
@brillomick
thanks for the fav Mickey
April 4th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Very pretty
April 4th, 2020
