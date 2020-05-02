Sign up
Previous
Next
215 / 365
B for Books
Another month of semi isolation so I’m going to give an alphabet month a go.
From top to bottom:
an autobiography that was ok
a chick lit that was average
a psychological thriller that was a good read
an autobiography that was ok
a crime novel that was a good read
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3559
photos
94
followers
93
following
58% complete
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
209
210
211
212
213
4
214
215
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd May 2020 9:28am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
books
,
b
,
alphabet
,
last months reads
Graeme Stevens
ace
I've been thinking about reading the Jimmy Barnes one....
May 2nd, 2020
