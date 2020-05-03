Sign up
216 / 365
C is for cutlery
Another month of semi isolation so I’m going to give an alphabet month a go
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3560
photos
94
followers
93
following
59% complete
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
210
211
212
213
4
214
215
216
Views
3
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
3rd May 2020 9:22am
Tags
c
,
alphabet
,
cutlery
