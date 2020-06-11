Sign up
255 / 365
A boy at the park
My grandson enjoying being able to visit the park again
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3599
photos
92
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
8th June 2020 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boy
,
grandson
,
elijah
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great shot Kathy....a few of our playgrounds are opening...The kids need the activity ...
June 11th, 2020
