Previous
Next
Fungus by kjarn
278 / 365

Fungus

I spotted this unusual fungus under a tree
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
I can't stand mushrooms as a food, but this one is cool to look at!
July 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise