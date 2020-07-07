Sign up
281 / 365
Circles
Just joining in on one of this months themes
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3625
photos
92
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2020 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
circles
,
rubber bands
,
julycircles2020
Babs
ace
Lovely circles, very clever, like round rainbows
July 7th, 2020
Netkonnexion
ace
Excellent. Love the power in the colour here.
July 7th, 2020
