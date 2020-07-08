Sign up
282 / 365
Progress
Or not...
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3626
photos
92
followers
95
following
77% complete
View this month »
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
And Another 3 Years 2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2020 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
stitches
,
surgery
,
wrist
,
bruising
Lisa Poland
ace
Praying it makes it all better! No more pain or numbness.
July 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
