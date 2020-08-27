Previous
Next
Abstract 18 by kjarn
332 / 365

Abstract 18

More playing about with glass
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oooh this is great fun! Reflections of a shower curtain? Fab colours
August 26th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca it’s actually reflections of my fold up shopping bag.
August 26th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn Love it - very creative!
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise