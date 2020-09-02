Sign up
Spring has arrived
It's lovely to see al the flowers opening up and the weather getting warmer. This photo is for S words and word of the month
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
28th August 2020 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
,
sep20words
,
septssubjects
Kazzy
ace
How good it spring! Yay! Such a lovely fresh shot.
September 2nd, 2020
