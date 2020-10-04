Sign up
Discuss
Photo 370
Amelia
Sort of a weird angle. She was lying on a rock and I stood above her
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
Photo Details
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th October 2020 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swimming
,
granddaughter
,
amelia
