Ixora by kjarn
Photo 466

Ixora

Pretty little things
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
moni kozi
A very lovely color
January 8th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a beauty, lovely shot of this to me unknown flower.
January 8th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Lovely flower I have this growing Kathy, it is an Ixora & comes in a few colours this one being the most popular..
January 8th, 2021  
Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted. Beautiful color.
January 8th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@happysnaps thanks for identifying it for me
January 8th, 2021  
