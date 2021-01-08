Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 466
Ixora
Pretty little things
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
5
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3811
photos
103
followers
102
following
127% complete
View this month »
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
1st January 2021 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
ixora
moni kozi
A very lovely color
January 8th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a beauty, lovely shot of this to me unknown flower.
January 8th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Lovely flower I have this growing Kathy, it is an Ixora & comes in a few colours this one being the most popular..
January 8th, 2021
Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted. Beautiful color.
January 8th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@happysnaps
thanks for identifying it for me
January 8th, 2021
