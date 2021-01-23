Sign up
Photo 481
Flower
Such a pretty thing
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3826
photos
103
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
20th January 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
moni kozi
Whoa!!!! Now how can one paint this one?
January 23rd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@monikozi
I look forward to seeing your attempt. Thank you for the fav
January 23rd, 2021
Babs
ace
It is so pretty
January 23rd, 2021
