Previous
Next
Double by kjarn
Photo 494

Double

Word of the day
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
These look so tiny and delicate. Very nice detail and great focus
February 5th, 2021  
Diana ace
So beautiful and delicate, lovely shot.
February 5th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise