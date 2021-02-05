Sign up
Photo 494
Double
Word of the day
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3839
photos
104
followers
104
following
10
3
1
2019 - 2022
iPhone 11 Pro Max
20th January 2021 3:27pm
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
double
,
feb21words
moni kozi
These look so tiny and delicate. Very nice detail and great focus
February 5th, 2021
Diana
ace
So beautiful and delicate, lovely shot.
February 5th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
February 5th, 2021
