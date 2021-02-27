Previous
Emu by kjarn
Emu

Took the kids to Sydney Zoo last weekend
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Diana ace
A fabulous close up, they are such cute animals.
February 27th, 2021  
summerfield ace
oh, we went to the hairdresser, didn't we?
February 27th, 2021  
Erin R ace
He’s giving you a cute smile
February 27th, 2021  
Babs ace
Ha ha don't trust him.
February 27th, 2021  
