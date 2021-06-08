Sign up
Photo 617
Sculpture Rocks 2
One of the sculptures to be found at the recent exhibition at The Rocks area of Sydney
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3962
photos
110
followers
112
following
169% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
31st May 2021 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
sydney
,
the rocks
Casablanca
ace
Trying to guess what the artist wants me to think this time........feels like connection and safety....
June 8th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
I like this guessing game. This one is called The Sound of Sky - The Physical Ring, made of granite. "This work focuses on exploring the acoustic environment manifested as a result of interactions with the form in its outdoor setting"
Not sure what all that means 😂
June 8th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
@kjarn
Me either!! I'd love to say it makes me think of sky but it really doesn't! Makes me think of closeness and the ground, the opposite of what he says. Hey ho! Another one of "the King's New Clothes" where everyone else says "ooh, ahh, amazing" and I am like the little boy who says "the King is naked!"
June 8th, 2021
Judith Greenwood
ace
Oh wow - one day I’m visiting - could be a while but still I like a challenge!
June 8th, 2021
Judith Greenwood
ace
@kjarn
sounds like they want you to tap it and see if it responds! It’s rather beautiful whatever the meaning and does remind me of the inner ear (not sure that’s what is meant!)
June 8th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@judithg
Maybe, I didn't think of tapping it but I did run my hands over it, the granite was so smooth.
Look forward to seeing you down under one day.
June 8th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Wow, so much to see here. Fabulous!!
June 8th, 2021
