Sculpture Rocks 2 by kjarn
Photo 617

Sculpture Rocks 2

One of the sculptures to be found at the recent exhibition at The Rocks area of Sydney
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Kathy A
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Trying to guess what the artist wants me to think this time........feels like connection and safety....
June 8th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca I like this guessing game. This one is called The Sound of Sky - The Physical Ring, made of granite. "This work focuses on exploring the acoustic environment manifested as a result of interactions with the form in its outdoor setting"

Not sure what all that means 😂
June 8th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn Me either!! I'd love to say it makes me think of sky but it really doesn't! Makes me think of closeness and the ground, the opposite of what he says. Hey ho! Another one of "the King's New Clothes" where everyone else says "ooh, ahh, amazing" and I am like the little boy who says "the King is naked!"
June 8th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
Oh wow - one day I’m visiting - could be a while but still I like a challenge!
June 8th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
@kjarn sounds like they want you to tap it and see if it responds! It’s rather beautiful whatever the meaning and does remind me of the inner ear (not sure that’s what is meant!)
June 8th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@judithg Maybe, I didn't think of tapping it but I did run my hands over it, the granite was so smooth.

Look forward to seeing you down under one day.
June 8th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Wow, so much to see here. Fabulous!!
June 8th, 2021  
