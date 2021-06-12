Previous
Sculpture Rocks 6 by kjarn
Photo 621

Sculpture Rocks 6

One of the sculptures to be found at the recent exhibition at The Rocks area of Sydney
12th June 2021

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Photo Details

Babs ace
Wows this one is interesting, a lovely pop of red.

I love the building behind too One of my favourite buildings to photograph at The Rocks.
June 12th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
It almost looks like it’s walking like a slinky. Lovely colour
June 12th, 2021  
