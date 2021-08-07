Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 677
Art
A street art graffiti mix I saw on a walk
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
3
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
4022
photos
107
followers
108
following
185% complete
View this month »
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2021 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
art
,
colour
Mickey Anderson
ace
The artistic parts are beautiful. Graffitti not so much Nice capture!!
August 7th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@brillomick
thank your the fav Mickey
August 7th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
August 7th, 2021
