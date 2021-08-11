Sign up
Photo 681
K is for Kitchen
My kitchen for the words of the day
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
6
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
4026
photos
107
followers
108
following
186% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th August 2021 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
aug21words
Kathy
ace
I like the light and it has lots of storage.
August 11th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a pretty kitchen and it looks spic and span!
August 11th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
So neat and tidy!
August 11th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@marlboromaam
@allie912
I have to laugh, I took a photo as it normally is then picked up and moved all the clutter that could be seen in the shot, took another shot then put the clutter back.
August 11th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
My first thought was, "Wow it's so clean and uncluttered!" and then I saw your comment above. What a relief! I was thinking I'd have to clean mine up as well. (o;
August 11th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@kjarn
LOL! I probably would not have moved my clutter.
August 11th, 2021
