Photo 692
V for Vase
One of my many vases
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Tags
vase
,
aug21words
