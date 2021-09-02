Sign up
Photo 703
Bella
My beautiful granddaughter in England. I didn't take this photo but she deserves a place in my project
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
4048
photos
108
followers
108
following
192% complete
View this month »
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
703
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2020 -
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bella
,
granddaughter
Pam Knowler
ace
What a gorgeous gentle smile!! She is lovely - it must be so hard to be so far apart!!
September 2nd, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
❤️ it’s hard having loved ones so far away. If you are like me you love any photo you get to see of them online.
September 2nd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@pamknowler
it is very hard being so far apart. Thank you for the fav
September 2nd, 2021
