Photo 792
Purple
This is a blue flax lily - such a lovely colour
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
6
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
4137
photos
109
followers
108
following
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
9
6
2020 -
iPhone 11 Pro Max
20th November 2021 12:37pm
Tags
plant
,
purple
,
blue flax lily
Diana
ace
How beautiful, I certainly have not seen these before. Lovely shot and gorgeous colour.
November 30th, 2021
julia
ace
It is called blue flax lily..such a neat colour
November 30th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
@julzmaioro
thank you so much Julia, we can all rely on you 😀
November 30th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
I have seen these around here too...Striking blue berries.
November 30th, 2021
Boxplayer
ace
What a gorgeous colour, quite magical.
November 30th, 2021
Taffy
ace
The blues really pop
November 30th, 2021
