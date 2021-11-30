Previous
Purple by kjarn
Purple

This is a blue flax lily - such a lovely colour
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography
Diana ace
How beautiful, I certainly have not seen these before. Lovely shot and gorgeous colour.
November 30th, 2021  
julia ace
It is called blue flax lily..such a neat colour
November 30th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@julzmaioro thank you so much Julia, we can all rely on you 😀
November 30th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
I have seen these around here too...Striking blue berries.
November 30th, 2021  
Boxplayer ace
What a gorgeous colour, quite magical.
November 30th, 2021  
Taffy ace
The blues really pop
November 30th, 2021  
