Previous
Next
Delightful! by kjarn
Photo 815

Delightful!

Gee I wish the bat was in focus
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What an amazing find and capture! It still looks wonderful as you got a pretty clear eye.
April 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
April 23rd, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
OMG what a sight! His face is in focus and that’s enough for me! Lol!
April 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise