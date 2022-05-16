Sign up
Photo 838
Sky
Such gorgeous colours in the sky the other night
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th May 2022 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
amazing sky
Diana
ace
Oh what wonderful tones, beautiful shot and silhouettes.
May 16th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
May 16th, 2022
