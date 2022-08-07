Sign up
Photo 921
Flower
Spotted this while walking along
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4387
photos
106
followers
105
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
2020 -
Taken
7th August 2022 5:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
flower
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's gorgeous. Is it euphorbia?
August 7th, 2022
