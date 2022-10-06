Previous
Elijah by kjarn
Photo 981

Elijah

My youngest grandson
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
He's going to be a heartbreaker one day, such a cuty!
October 6th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Cheery.
October 6th, 2022  
Babs ace
He has a lovely smile. Smart watch too
October 6th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, he's lovely!
October 6th, 2022  
