The Treasury by kjarn
Photo 1022

The Treasury

We spent the whole day wandering around Petra, such a magnificent place
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous. On my bucket list
November 19th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Oh wow, you visited Petra!! Never been to many of the places you are experiencing, it is lovely watching you there. I have been to Jerusalem....but that is the only middle eastern place I have visited. Gorgeous iconic image
November 19th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@phil_sandford it’s such an amazing place. Thank you for the fav
November 19th, 2022  
