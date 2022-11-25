Previous
Street Corner by kjarn
Photo 1031

Street Corner

I am participating in 52 assignments by Peter Forsgard and this is assignment 47.

I spotted this street corner while up the top of Karak Castle in Jordan
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Boxplayer ace
Love the little goats.
November 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@boxplayer goodness, I didn't even notice them 🤣
November 25th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
@kjarn 🤣
November 25th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
November 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@bkbinthecity thank you for the fav
November 25th, 2022  
