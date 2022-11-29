Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1035
Books I read in October
From top to bottom:
A general fiction which I enjoyed. A great story about humanity and survival
A chick lit that I enjoyed
A psychological thriller with no thrill at all
A medical thriller which was a disappointing read
A crime story which was quite a good read
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4501
photos
105
followers
103
following
283% complete
View this month »
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th November 2022 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
Diana
ace
You sure had a great selection there.
November 29th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! That's a nice list!
Fredrik Backman is so good. I read three titles. I stopped reading after the third, for fear I get disappointed. I mean: he's so prolific, how would it be possible for him to write just good stuff? Maybe I'll give Beartown a go.
November 29th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
@monikozi
Beartown is the first in a three book series, I have yet to read the next two but I will
November 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Fredrik Backman is so good. I read three titles. I stopped reading after the third, for fear I get disappointed. I mean: he's so prolific, how would it be possible for him to write just good stuff? Maybe I'll give Beartown a go.