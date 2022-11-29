Previous
Next
Books I read in October by kjarn
Photo 1035

Books I read in October

From top to bottom:

A general fiction which I enjoyed. A great story about humanity and survival
A chick lit that I enjoyed
A psychological thriller with no thrill at all
A medical thriller which was a disappointing read
A crime story which was quite a good read
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
You sure had a great selection there.
November 29th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow! That's a nice list!
Fredrik Backman is so good. I read three titles. I stopped reading after the third, for fear I get disappointed. I mean: he's so prolific, how would it be possible for him to write just good stuff? Maybe I'll give Beartown a go.
November 29th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@monikozi Beartown is the first in a three book series, I have yet to read the next two but I will
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise