Photo 3356
mother and child reunion
popping into the song challenge
https://youtu.be/L0BUsDf0dxY?si=Hn78e0EhahpcPYkj
a good old Paul Simon
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Krista Marson
ace
such delicate light, I love it
August 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great choice! It’s in my head… such a beautiful capture.
August 1st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the dappled sunlight on their faces.
August 1st, 2024
Kate
ace
Great light and natural framing
August 1st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Its so sweet to see them nestled in the branches.
August 1st, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Love the sun on the face
August 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Cuddling together with that far look in their eyes , and in the gentle light ! fav
August 1st, 2024
