mother and child reunion by koalagardens
Photo 3356

mother and child reunion

popping into the song challenge https://youtu.be/L0BUsDf0dxY?si=Hn78e0EhahpcPYkj a good old Paul Simon
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
919% complete

Krista Marson ace
such delicate light, I love it
August 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great choice! It’s in my head… such a beautiful capture.
August 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the dappled sunlight on their faces.
August 1st, 2024  
Kate ace
Great light and natural framing
August 1st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Its so sweet to see them nestled in the branches.
August 1st, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Love the sun on the face
August 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Cuddling together with that far look in their eyes , and in the gentle light ! fav
August 1st, 2024  
