National Park in Germany by koalagardens
The border is so close that our full day hiking tour took us across the border for a little while - amazing rock formations, just breath taking
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Suzanne ace
Wonderful!
September 13th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful rock formations.
September 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
Amazing rock formations they look quite majestic
September 13th, 2024  
