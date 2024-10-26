5 star rating

Previous
Hobi arrived into the kindy and within minutes was contentedly eating - and that look of bliss says 5 stars I reckon
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨

Babs ace
He has settled in quickly
October 29th, 2024  
