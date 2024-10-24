Sign up
Photo 3435
Momo through the greenery
nestled well into a tree he is starting to favour
24th October 2024
24th Oct 24
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5963
photos
237
followers
244
following
941% complete
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
2250
2251
2252
3435
2253
3436
2254
97
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th October 2024 3:03pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Mags
ace
Hello Momo! Sweet capture.
October 27th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Super cute
October 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture !
October 27th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Look at that sweet nose!
October 27th, 2024
