Photo 3440
one more mouthful
then I left Hobi to finish settling in - he is doing really well so far too
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
kindy
hobi
wildandfree
ndao28
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, you must be so relieved when you see them eat so well.
October 31st, 2024
