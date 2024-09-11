Previous
From our airbnb by koalagardens
Photo 3392

From our airbnb

Incredible scenes and sights
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
A fabulous shot of the Church of St Nicholas, how wonderful that you get to see it everyday. I loved visiting this old baroque place of worship. Hope you are having a great time.
September 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A superb focus on this beautiful church ! - sounds as if you are having a wonderful time -- enjoy xx
September 12th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful!
September 12th, 2024  
Christina ace
What a view! how lucky!
September 12th, 2024  
