flowering gum by koalagardens
flowering gum

It only flowers for several weeks a year, but it's well worth it and ends up with huge gum nuts.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
A beautiful capture of these gorgeous dainty little flowers. Love the colour and wonderful processing.
January 27th, 2020  
Amanda Thepanda
Beautiful Corymbia flowers.
January 27th, 2020  
