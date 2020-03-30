Previous
last of the red by koalagardens
last of the red

I can't believe the calendar is nearly done - I have my last image ready to process from sunrise this morning.
Stay safe, it's a mad world.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely processing... I like the added droplets
March 30th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it rained quite heavily last night!
March 30th, 2020  
