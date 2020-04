OK new month, new theme.Meet JordanT (T for toy).Northy is hosting the April 30-shots2020 challenge. Read all about it here....I do a market stall with my children's books and sell some delightful Australian made koala toys there. Since markets are off the cards for who knows how long, I chose this delightful fella with his swaggy hat on, named him after Jordan and told him that he is going on an adventure this month. We started easy, just sitting on the kitchen bench for a mug shot - I have no idea what he will get up to, but I plan to learn things about photography as we work it out stay home together.