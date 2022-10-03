Sign up
Photo 1654
pretty pair
Silver eye and callistemon or bottle brush
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
6
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4552
photos
254
followers
246
following
453% complete
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
2728
1651
2729
1652
1653
2730
1654
2731
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd October 2022 8:05am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
,
conservation
,
bottlebrush
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet bord in the colourful tree !
October 5th, 2022
Christina
ace
That's lovely
October 5th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 5th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful!
October 5th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture of the bird.
October 5th, 2022
Gosia
ace
Great capture
October 5th, 2022
