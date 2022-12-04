Previous
Poinciana is blooming by koalagardens
Poinciana is blooming

this tree was once very sick and I cut it back very hard about 7 years ago. It is finally coming into a true full flower this year. Seriously pretty!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
What a beauty, so glad you managed to save it! Love the drops and gorgeous bokeh too.
December 7th, 2022  
