Photo 1712
Poinciana is blooming
this tree was once very sick and I cut it back very hard about 7 years ago. It is finally coming into a true full flower this year. Seriously pretty!
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th December 2022 9:07am
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
poinciana
Diana
ace
What a beauty, so glad you managed to save it! Love the drops and gorgeous bokeh too.
December 7th, 2022
