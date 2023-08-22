Previous
a little sunshine ... by koalagardens
Photo 1919

a little sunshine ...

... is the best way to warm up
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
What's this beauty? I'll have to ask Wylie 2.
August 24th, 2023  
How wonderful - a lovely find and shot! fav
August 24th, 2023  
Handsome fellow! I hope he’s not contemplating raiding what looks like a bird’s nesting place of some sort.
August 24th, 2023  
