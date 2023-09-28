Sign up
Previous
Photo 1954
join me live to Launch my new Book
Launch link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85666208129?pwd=MXNIbkRhZjRJUEUxblhVa2ZFVmtwdz09
Would love you to join if the time zone works. I will also be doing a Premiere on YouTube for UK/Europe friendly time zones on the weekend.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
JackieR
ace
09.00 is 18.00 for me ( I think) much better time than the last one I joined in!! I'll try to be there 😄
September 27th, 2023
