join me live to Launch my new Book by koalagardens
join me live to Launch my new Book

Launch link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85666208129?pwd=MXNIbkRhZjRJUEUxblhVa2ZFVmtwdz09
Would love you to join if the time zone works. I will also be doing a Premiere on YouTube for UK/Europe friendly time zones on the weekend.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
JackieR ace
09.00 is 18.00 for me ( I think) much better time than the last one I joined in!! I'll try to be there 😄
September 27th, 2023  
