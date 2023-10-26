Sign up
Photo 1983
red sky at dawn
the most eerie sunrise I've ever seen
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
10
10
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5303
photos
253
followers
250
following
543% complete
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1980
3091
1981
3092
1982
3093
1983
3094
Views
28
Comments
10
Fav's
10
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th October 2023 5:14am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
australia
,
sunrise
KV
ace
Very unusual... must have been heavily overcast. Nice framing.
October 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a spectacular sunrise
October 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
October 27th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@kvphoto
oh no, I'd say smoke haze
October 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Spooky indeed ! Wonderful colour tones, at this amazing sun-rise. Such a wonderful composition with all the eerie silhouettes! fav
October 27th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Just WOW!
October 27th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool!
October 27th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great capture and composition.
October 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
October 27th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Fabulous image - must have been marvellous to see.
October 27th, 2023
