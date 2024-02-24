Previous
negative space by koalagardens
Photo 2105

negative space

one from the archives - I'm trying to get the difference between negative space and minimalism and switching the kind of negative space I use each day for calendar effect.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
576% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
This works well
February 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot, love the stare up into the negative space.
February 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
What a wonderful shot, lovely detail.
February 24th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice shot.
February 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely pose and shot ! fav
February 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great closeup!
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise