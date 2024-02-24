Sign up
Previous
Photo 2105
negative space
one from the archives - I'm trying to get the difference between negative space and minimalism and switching the kind of negative space I use each day for calendar effect.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
6
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
28th July 2017 4:00pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
butcher bird
,
wildandfree
,
for2024
Anne
ace
This works well
February 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, love the stare up into the negative space.
February 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
What a wonderful shot, lovely detail.
February 24th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice shot.
February 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely pose and shot ! fav
February 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great closeup!
February 24th, 2024
