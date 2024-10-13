Sign up
Previous
Photo 2241
droplets
with my quad bike showing in them
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
5
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th October 2024 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet clear droplets !
October 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful minimalism
October 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such a super composition - so well done.
October 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely focus!
October 17th, 2024
