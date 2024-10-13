Previous
droplets by koalagardens
droplets

with my quad bike showing in them
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet clear droplets !
October 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful minimalism
October 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such a super composition - so well done.
October 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely focus!
October 17th, 2024  
