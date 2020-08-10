Previous
Next
Recycling by kork
362 / 365

Recycling

When the building is demolished, everything that can be recycled is removed.
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise