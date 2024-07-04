Previous
Holy Cross Parish Church by kork
Photo 613

Holy Cross Parish Church

The foundation stone was laid in 1751, but it was finished and consecrated in 1784. The church was renovated in 2020.
Korcsog Károly

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and pov, such amazing architecture.
August 1st, 2024  
