Tree planting in the city by kork
Tree planting in the city

Thousands of trees are planted in Budapest every year! That might be a bit of an exaggeration! 😉😍
Thanks for viewing and comments!
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, I love the tree in and on the building.
August 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice greenery surrounding the building
August 11th, 2024  
