Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1891
Városliget artificial ice rink
Artificial ice rink in winter, lake for boating in summer
Thanks for viewing and comments!
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3202
photos
139
followers
88
following
518% complete
View this month »
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th July 2024 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
such a wonderful capture of this fabulous building and architecture. So many intricate details.
August 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of symmetry and architectural details
August 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close