Városliget artificial ice rink by kork
Photo 1891

Városliget artificial ice rink

Artificial ice rink in winter, lake for boating in summer
Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Diana ace
such a wonderful capture of this fabulous building and architecture. So many intricate details.
August 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of symmetry and architectural details
August 11th, 2024  
