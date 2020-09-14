Previous
Next
This bench is just waiting for me .... by kork
Photo 368

This bench is just waiting for me ....

Walking on Margit Island
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise